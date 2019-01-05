Beverley J. Mcclure Sells 1,800 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (HMN) Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $66,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Beverley J. Mcclure also recently made the following trade(s):

NYSE:HMN opened at $37.94 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $35.34 and a one year high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMN. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 33,789 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,286,000 after acquiring an additional 23,105 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,638,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,462,000 after acquiring an additional 273,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 15,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, and Life Insurance segments. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products.

