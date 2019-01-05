BiblePay (BBP) Trading 16.2% Lower Over Last Week

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One BiblePay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. BiblePay has a market cap of $464,648.00 and $101.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BiblePay has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About BiblePay

BiblePay is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 1,217,773,250 coins. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay.

BiblePay Coin Trading

BiblePay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiblePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiblePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

