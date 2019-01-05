BidaskClub Downgrades Expedia Group (EXPE) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXPE. Zacks Investment Research reissued a buy rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a market perform rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Expedia Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $155.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.68.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of EXPE traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,289,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,198. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $139.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The online travel company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In other news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 3,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $391,357.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at $915,354.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $203,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $203,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $206,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.