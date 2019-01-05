BidaskClub Upgrades NanoString Technologies (NSTG) to “Hold”

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also commented on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group started coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered NanoString Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $16.51 on Friday. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $457.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.71.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 206.80% and a negative net margin of 58.11%. The business had revenue of $28.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,224,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,827,000 after buying an additional 122,908 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,827,000 after buying an additional 122,908 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,807,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,221,000 after buying an additional 257,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

