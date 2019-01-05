BidaskClub Upgrades Surgery Partners (SGRY) to “Hold”

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SGRY. Bank of America raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.37.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $443.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Surgery Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,566,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,336 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,250,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,632,000 after acquiring an additional 143,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,566,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,336 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 71,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates surgical facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

