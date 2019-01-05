BidaskClub Upgrades Universal Forest Products (UFPI) to Buy

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.67. Universal Forest Products has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $39.41.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Forest Products will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Wooldridge acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.80 per share, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at $212,363.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Universal Forest Products by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,918,000 after buying an additional 515,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Universal Forest Products by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,944,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,001,000 after buying an additional 113,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Forest Products by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,001,000 after buying an additional 113,713 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Forest Products by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,880,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,429,000 after buying an additional 921,353 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Universal Forest Products by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,165,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,690,000 after buying an additional 44,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

