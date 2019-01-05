Biffa PLC (BIFF) Receives GBX 250.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Biffa PLC (LON:BIFF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 250.50 ($3.27).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIFF. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biffa in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biffa in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biffa in a report on Wednesday, November 21st.

Shares of LON:BIFF opened at GBX 191.40 ($2.50) on Wednesday. Biffa has a 1 year low of GBX 183 ($2.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 265 ($3.46).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were issued a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%.

In related news, insider Richard Pike bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of £289,500 ($378,283.03).

About Biffa

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. The company is involved in the collection, treatment, processing, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals, and plastic.

