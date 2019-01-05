Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $315.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.43.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

BIO opened at $226.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $220.05 and a 52 week high of $345.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.25). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 55.13%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.51, for a total value of $604,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine A. Tsingos sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $349,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,916 in the last three months. 27.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $2,260,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $898,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 62.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.