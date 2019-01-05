BioScrip (BIOS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “In the last-reported quarter, BioScrip's revenues getting affected by the impact of higher core product mix, including the impact of contract changes with UnitedHealthcare worries us. However, we are encouraged by the company’s progress in the third quarter, courtesy of its new multi-faceted CORE plan to improve its financial position. The company also expects to earn core revenues at Home Solutions and witness continued core growth. The company also took certain rigorous steps to revitalize its sales force in the reported quarter. These developments should further drive business growth in 2018. Overall, BioScrip has outperformed its industry in the past six months.”

BIOS has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioScrip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of BioScrip in a report on Friday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of BioScrip in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of BioScrip from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Shares of BIOS stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $457.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.60. BioScrip has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $4.14.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.35 million. BioScrip’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioScrip will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BioScrip by 16.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BioScrip by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of BioScrip by 77.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 45,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioScrip by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,987,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,562,000 after buying an additional 27,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of BioScrip by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,987,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,562,000 after buying an additional 27,904 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioScrip

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods. The company is primarily involved in the intravenous administration of medications to treat a range of acute and chronic conditions, such as infections, nutritional deficiencies, immunologic and neurologic disorders, cancer, pain, and palliative care.

