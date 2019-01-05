Birds (BIRDS) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Birds (CURRENCY:BIRDS) traded 19% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Birds coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Birds has a total market cap of $0.00 and $44.00 worth of Birds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Birds has traded up 53.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026467 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.02292176 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00157985 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00204037 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026317 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026339 BTC.

Birds Coin Profile

The official website for Birds is www.birdscoin.com. Birds’ official Twitter account is @Birds_Coin.

Birds Coin Trading

Birds can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birds directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birds should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Birds using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

