BitBar Price Hits $2.99 on Major Exchanges (BTB)

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. BitBar has a total market capitalization of $119,033.00 and $108.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitBar has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One BitBar coin can currently be bought for $2.99 or 0.00078147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00017778 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000580 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,532.84 or 5.09833632 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00001282 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar Coin Profile

BitBar (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 39,757 coins. BitBar’s official website is bitbar.co. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB.

Buying and Selling BitBar

BitBar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

