Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Tops $88.34 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $88.34 or 0.02300249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Korbit, ZB.COM, Kraken and Bithumb. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $1.55 billion and approximately $64.91 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009265 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026496 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00158043 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00203595 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026338 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026325 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 17,549,623 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Poloniex, Coinsuper, Bibox, Bitrue, Coinsquare, Kucoin, BigONE, Bitkub, CoinBene, Bithumb, Bitbns, OTCBTC, HitBTC, Coinbit, MBAex, CoinEx, BX Thailand, CoinZest, WazirX, Bittrex, FCoin, Cobinhood, Kraken, Hotbit, Korbit, OKEx, YoBit, Altcoin Trader, Bit-Z, DragonEX, Gate.io, Binance, Bitfinex, Indodax, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, Huobi, Upbit, Koinex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.