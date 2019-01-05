bitEUR Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BITEUR)

bitEUR (CURRENCY:BITEUR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. bitEUR has a market capitalization of $119,733.00 and $68.00 worth of bitEUR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, bitEUR has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One bitEUR token can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00028674 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.02299766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00157575 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00204752 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026016 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026018 BTC.

About bitEUR

bitEUR’s total supply is 107,706 tokens. The official website for bitEUR is bit.ly/BitShares_EURO. bitEUR’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitEUR

bitEUR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitEUR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitEUR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitEUR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

