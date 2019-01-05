Blackline (BL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackline from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Blackline from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Blackline in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Blackline in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.20.

BL opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -109.70 and a beta of 0.86. Blackline has a twelve month low of $31.53 and a twelve month high of $58.11.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $58.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.64 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackline will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Blackline by 7,483.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 798,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,683,000 after acquiring an additional 788,069 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Blackline by 93.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after acquiring an additional 562,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Blackline by 28.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,313,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,480,000 after acquiring an additional 510,750 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Blackline by 976,917.1% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,310,000 after acquiring an additional 341,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackline by 413.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 332,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,803,000 after acquiring an additional 268,178 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities.

