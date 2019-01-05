BLACKROCK 2022/COM (BGIO) Insider Acquires $69,179.00 in Stock

BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) insider Richard M. Rieder acquired 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $69,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BGIO stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. BLACKROCK 2022/COM has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGIO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BLACKROCK 2022/COM by 442.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BLACKROCK 2022/COM by 40.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 112,689 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in BLACKROCK 2022/COM by 70.9% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 182,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 75,858 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BLACKROCK 2022/COM in the third quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BLACKROCK 2022/COM by 98.8% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 350,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 173,987 shares in the last quarter.

BLACKROCK 2022/COM Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

