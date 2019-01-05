BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,019,969 Shares of William Lyon Homes (WLH)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 20.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,956,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of William Lyon Homes worth $94,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WLH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 104,520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 29,042 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 57,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew R. Zaist bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,710,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 166,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $2,027,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,432,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,767,951.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 308,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,810. Insiders own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WLH opened at $11.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. William Lyon Homes has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $32.66.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $534.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.84 million. William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that William Lyon Homes will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WLH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded William Lyon Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $15.00 price objective on William Lyon Homes and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut William Lyon Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

About William Lyon Homes

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, and first-time and second-time move-up homebuyers, as well as to luxury home and active adult markets under the Village Homes and Polygon Northwest Homes brands through in-house commissioned sales personnel and outside brokers.

