BlackRock Inc. Acquires 2,237,190 Shares of LendingClub Corp (LC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,385,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,237,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of LendingClub worth $98,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LC. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LendingClub by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 84,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 53,256 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in LendingClub by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 22,345 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in LendingClub by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,470,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 150,462 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in LendingClub by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 77,825 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in LendingClub by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,467,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,253,000 after buying an additional 1,832,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 10.30. LendingClub Corp has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.52.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $184.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LendingClub Corp will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.22.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and unsecured small business loans.

