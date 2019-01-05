BlackRock Inc. Has $99.66 Million Stake in Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,503,214 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 55,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $99,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,232,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,309,000 after buying an additional 246,205 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,374,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 32.5% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 220,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 54,160 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 552,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,899,000 after purchasing an additional 45,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $49.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.35. Independent Bank Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.14 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. The firm had revenue of $99.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.47 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Brian E. Hobart bought 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $99,848.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 126,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,247,704.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $242,505.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,646.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,471 shares of company stock worth $767,858. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

IBTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Stephens set a $82.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $64.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts.

