BlackRock Inc. Purchases 94,646 Shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc (ORIG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc (NASDAQ:ORIG) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,802,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,646 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Ocean Rig UDW were worth $97,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Ocean Rig UDW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,455,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ocean Rig UDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,118,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ocean Rig UDW by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 421,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after acquiring an additional 292,585 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Ocean Rig UDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,827,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ocean Rig UDW during the 2nd quarter worth $5,044,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

ORIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Ocean Rig UDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Nordea Equity Research cut Ocean Rig UDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ocean Rig UDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORIG opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.82, a quick ratio of 12.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.36. Ocean Rig UDW Inc has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $35.86.

Ocean Rig UDW (NASDAQ:ORIG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Ocean Rig UDW had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $74.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($26.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.1% on a year-over-year basis.

About Ocean Rig UDW

Ocean Rig UDW Inc, an offshore drilling contractor, provides oilfield services for offshore oil and gas exploration, development, and production drilling worldwide. It specializes in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the offshore drilling industry. The company owns and operates two fifth generation harsh weather ultra-deepwater semisubmersible offshore drilling units under the Leiv Eiriksson and Eirik Raude names; five sixth generation ultra-deepwater drilling units under the Ocean Rig Corcovado, the Ocean Rig Olympia, the Ocean Rig Poseidon, and the Ocean Rig Mykonos names; and four seventh generation drilling units under the Ocean Rig Mylos, the Ocean Rig Skyros, the Ocean Rig Athena, and the Ocean Rig Apollo names.

