BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (MUJ) Insider Sells $44,362.50 in Stock

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) insider Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. sold 3,549 shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $44,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MUJ opened at $12.81 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $14.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

