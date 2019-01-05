Blackstar 24 Hour Volume Reaches $0.00 (BSTAR)

Blackstar (CURRENCY:BSTAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. Blackstar has a total market capitalization of $54,467.00 and $0.00 worth of Blackstar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blackstar has traded flat against the US dollar. One Blackstar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000802 BTC.

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000249 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006576 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00001834 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Blackstar Coin Profile

Blackstar (CRYPTO:BSTAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Blackstar’s total supply is 630,795,971 coins. Blackstar’s official Twitter account is @Blackstar_dev. Blackstar’s official website is blackstarotc.com.

Blackstar Coin Trading

Blackstar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackstar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blackstar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blackstar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

