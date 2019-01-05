BlockCDN 1-Day Volume Tops $1,627.00 (BCDN)

BlockCDN (CURRENCY:BCDN) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One BlockCDN token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and BigONE. BlockCDN has a market cap of $0.00 and $1,627.00 worth of BlockCDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BlockCDN has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.93 or 0.13113139 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00028522 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

BlockCDN Profile

BlockCDN (BCDN) is a token. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. BlockCDN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlockCDN is www.blockcdn.org. BlockCDN’s official message board is www.blockcdn.org/images/con3.jpg. BlockCDN’s official Twitter account is @BlockCDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlockCDN

BlockCDN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockCDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockCDN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockCDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

