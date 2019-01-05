Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a $1.50 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.35% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P., based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream energy assets. It provides midstream services to its customers by focusing in three operational areas: crude oil terminalling and storage, crude oil gathering and transportation services and asphalt terminalling, storage and processing services. The Company’s strategically located storage facilities, terminals and pipelines provide customers the flexibility to access multiple receipt and delivery points. Its vision is to use its strategically located assets to be a leading provider of midstream services in the energy industry. It intends to accomplish its objective by: pursuing both strategic and accretive acquisitions within the midstream energy industry, pursuing organic expansion opportunities by constructing additional assets in strategic locations, and expanding storage capacity, particularly at its Cushing terminal, and increasing the profitability of its existing assets. “

Shares of NASDAQ BKEP opened at $1.48 on Thursday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 million, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $133.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Blueknight Energy Partners will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,171,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,257 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned 6.18% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company's Asphalt Terminalling Services segment offers asphalt terminalling services, including storage, blending, processing, and throughput services for asphalt product and residual fuel oil.

