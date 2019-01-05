BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH) Receives $23.00 Average PT from Brokerages

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMCH shares. DA Davidson started coverage on BMC Stock in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered BMC Stock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BMC Stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ BMCH traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BMC Stock has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $24.75.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.79 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BMC Stock will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $55,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Flitman acquired 11,000 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of BMC Stock by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,420,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,620,000 after purchasing an additional 84,048 shares during the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BMC Stock by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,591,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,043,000 after acquiring an additional 348,245 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in BMC Stock by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BMC Stock by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 23,466 shares during the period.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

