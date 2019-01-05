Boeing (BA) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley set a $400.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Boeing from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Societe Generale set a $409.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $387.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $410.21.

NYSE:BA opened at $327.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. Boeing has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $394.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $25.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aircraft producer to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.81%.

In other Boeing news, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $1,750,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total value of $602,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,996,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 22,919 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,075,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in Boeing by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

