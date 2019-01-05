BOK Financial (BOKF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered BOK Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Stephens set a $114.00 price objective on BOK Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Wedbush set a $105.00 price objective on BOK Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BOK Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.46.

Shares of BOKF stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.37. 176,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,300. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $408.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOK Financial news, Director John W. Coffey purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.74 per share, with a total value of $245,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $263,611.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Gottron II purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.07 per share, for a total transaction of $34,428.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,274.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,200 shares of company stock worth $555,870 and sold 12,670 shares worth $936,605. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 50.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

