BOK Financial Co. (BOKF) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,653,428 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 4.06% of BOK Financial worth $258,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOKF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 14.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,737,000 after purchasing an additional 161,830 shares during the period. Broadview Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,045,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 15.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 653,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,586,000 after purchasing an additional 89,424 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 47.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,772,000 after purchasing an additional 53,814 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,125,000 after purchasing an additional 52,210 shares during the period. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Gottron II acquired 400 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.07 per share, for a total transaction of $34,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,274.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Coffey acquired 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.74 per share, for a total transaction of $245,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,611.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,200 shares of company stock worth $555,870 and have sold 12,670 shares worth $936,605. Company insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOKF. ValuEngine upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.46.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $76.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $408.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

