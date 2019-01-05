BoostCoin (BOST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $0.00

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last week, BoostCoin has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BoostCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. BoostCoin has a market capitalization of $35,539.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00023857 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00028766 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004406 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00030963 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009863 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00138585 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About BoostCoin

BoostCoin (BOST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2014. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. BoostCoin’s official website is myboost.io.

Buying and Selling BoostCoin

BoostCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoostCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

