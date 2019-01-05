Boxlight (BOXL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,310,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 674,172 shares.The stock last traded at $1.91 and had previously closed at $1.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 4.30.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 111.97% and a negative net margin of 41.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Boxlight Corp will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Boxlight stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) by 102.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,457 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Boxlight worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

