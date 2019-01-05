BOXX Token [Blockparty] Achieves Market Cap of $1.08 Million (BOXX)

BOXX Token [Blockparty] (CURRENCY:BOXX) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. BOXX Token [Blockparty] has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $137,140.00 worth of BOXX Token [Blockparty] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOXX Token [Blockparty] has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BOXX Token [Blockparty] token can now be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00001228 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.02288260 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00157716 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00203674 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026359 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026358 BTC.

BOXX Token [Blockparty] Profile

BOXX Token [Blockparty]’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,918,824 tokens. The official website for BOXX Token [Blockparty] is www.goblockparty.com. BOXX Token [Blockparty]’s official Twitter account is @goblockparty. The Reddit community for BOXX Token [Blockparty] is /r/GoBlockParty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BOXX Token [Blockparty] Token Trading

BOXX Token [Blockparty] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOXX Token [Blockparty] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOXX Token [Blockparty] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOXX Token [Blockparty] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

