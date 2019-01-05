Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.45 and last traded at $22.26. Approximately 2,700,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,336,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

BYD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on Boyd Gaming and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.94.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $612.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 23.30%.

Boyd Gaming announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $2,419,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,585.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of October 15, 2018, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1.76 million square feet of casino space, approximately 38,000 gaming machines, 900 table games, 11,000 hotel rooms, and 320 food and beverage outlets located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

