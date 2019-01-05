Breedon Group (BREE) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Breedon Group (LON:BREE)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price (up from GBX 96 ($1.25)) on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Thursday, September 6th.

LON BREE opened at GBX 65.50 ($0.86) on Thursday. Breedon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 74 ($0.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 92.50 ($1.21).

In related news, insider David Warr bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £142,500 ($186,201.49). Also, insider Peter Cornell bought 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £1,990.80 ($2,601.33). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 513,508 shares of company stock valued at $29,897,174.

Breedon Group Company Profile

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

