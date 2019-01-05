Brian Alan Kessens Buys 1,000 Shares of Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (TPZ) Stock

Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ) insider Brian Alan Kessens purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $16,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TPZ stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $21.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 68,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 98,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period.

Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

