Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $7.34 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,729 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.7% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 17,669.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,067,124 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Apple by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,008,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,148,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,981 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,874,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,123,586,000 after purchasing an additional 304,600 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 18,553.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,758,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $89,526,000 after purchasing an additional 16,668,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,159,643 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,250,872,000 after acquiring an additional 466,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $647,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.26 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $233.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The company had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Apple to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apple to a “market perform” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.64.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

