Bridgepoint Education (BPI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BPI. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgepoint Education from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Barrington Research set a $15.00 price objective on Bridgepoint Education and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bridgepoint Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th.

Shares of Bridgepoint Education stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.61. The company had a trading volume of 150,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,300. Bridgepoint Education has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.09.

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.25 million. Bridgepoint Education had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bridgepoint Education will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 18.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 36.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 1.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 108.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,216,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after buying an additional 13,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgepoint Education

Bridgepoint Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States. Its academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

