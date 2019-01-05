Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Shares of BWB stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director James S. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $57,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers saving and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.