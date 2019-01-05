Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 7,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $863,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,100 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $127,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,500.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,245 shares of company stock valued at $5,299,699. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 242.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.02. 189,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $91.29 and a 12 month high of $123.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.36.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.