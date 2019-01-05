Broadcom (AVGO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Bank of America raised Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $233.23 on Friday. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $197.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.27. Broadcom had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 58.80%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.59 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.08, for a total transaction of $5,784,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis C. Eggebrecht sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.81, for a total value of $521,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,226,620. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $788,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,768,560,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,956,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

