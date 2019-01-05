Broadcom (AVGO) Shares Gap Down to $253.51

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $258.17, but opened at $253.51. Broadcom shares last traded at $236.19, with a volume of 2954931 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, October 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $293.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Broadcom from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 58.80%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $2.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 18th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

In related news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.08, for a total transaction of $5,784,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.19, for a total value of $2,591,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,226,620. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 125.5% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 160.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

