Brokerages Anticipate Gartner Inc (IT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Analysts expect Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) to post $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Gartner’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Gartner reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gartner will report full-year sales of $3.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.96 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley set a $144.00 target price on Gartner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Gartner from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gartner from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.10.

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.36. The stock had a trading volume of 664,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,400. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner has a 52 week low of $111.57 and a 52 week high of $161.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $202,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 3,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.24, for a total value of $460,405.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,818. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth $287,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Gartner by 32.0% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 21,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 12.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,896,000 after acquiring an additional 83,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth $153,000.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

