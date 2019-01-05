Brokerages Anticipate ITUS Corporation (ANIX) to Announce ($0.15) EPS

Shares of ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $11.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.15) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ITUS an industry rank of 58 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITUS in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Shares of ANIX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. 111,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,933. ITUS has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $6.86.

In other ITUS news, CEO Amit Kumar bought 11,000 shares of ITUS stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ITUS Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

