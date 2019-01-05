Brokerages Anticipate SYNNEX Co. (SNX) to Announce $3.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. SYNNEX posted earnings per share of $2.79 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $10.51 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $11.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on SYNNEX to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.57.

In other SYNNEX news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver bought 113,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $9,099,890.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,125,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,722,692.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $49,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,843.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 370,331 shares of company stock worth $29,495,099 and have sold 4,609 shares worth $361,156. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,539 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 57.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.91. 416,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,907. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $71.82 and a 52 week high of $141.48.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

