Brokerages Anticipate Verisign, Inc. (VRSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $308.43 Million

Analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) will announce $308.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verisign’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $308.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $308.59 million. Verisign reported sales of $295.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisign will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Verisign.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 41.82%. The business had revenue of $305.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.25 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRSN. BidaskClub downgraded Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verisign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Verisign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Verisign from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.80.

VRSN stock opened at $148.97 on Wednesday. Verisign has a 1-year low of $105.40 and a 1-year high of $176.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $382,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,033,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $497,673.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,425,905.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Verisign by 44.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Verisign by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,883,000 after buying an additional 54,837 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Verisign by 32.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 22,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Verisign by 10.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Verisign by 4.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,137,000 after buying an additional 38,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

