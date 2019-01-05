Brokerages Expect Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) to Announce $1.89 EPS

Equities analysts expect Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) to post earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Mcdonald’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94. Mcdonald’s posted earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will report full year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $7.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mcdonald’s.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 116.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.72.

In other Mcdonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total value of $849,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total value of $35,323,232.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,925 shares in the company, valued at $8,592,697.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,041 shares of company stock valued at $38,839,407 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,191,239,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 83.7% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,723,000. California Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 37.7% during the third quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 20.0% during the second quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $47,007,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.28. 3,179,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,611. The company has a market cap of $136.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.59. Mcdonald’s has a 12 month low of $146.84 and a 12 month high of $190.88.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

