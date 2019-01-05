Brokerages Set Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Price Target at $205.64

Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amgen to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st.

AMGN traded up $6.46 on Friday, hitting $195.44. 4,110,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695,043. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $163.31 and a fifty-two week high of $210.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $124.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. Amgen had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

In related news, Director Tyler Jacks sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,908,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,786.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.88, for a total transaction of $360,517.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Amgen by 301.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,093,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,299,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329,861 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $952,900,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 4.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,823,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,425,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,266 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 36.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $602,711,000 after purchasing an additional 773,506 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Amgen by 2,612.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 529,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,799,000 after purchasing an additional 510,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

