Brokerages Set Frontier Developments PLC (FDEV) PT at $1,452.50

Shares of Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,501.67 ($19.62).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDEV. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, September 10th.

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

In related news, insider James Mitchell sold 5,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 852 ($11.13), for a total transaction of £43,630.92 ($57,011.52).

LON:FDEV opened at GBX 766 ($10.01) on Wednesday. Frontier Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 288 ($3.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,540 ($20.12).

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.