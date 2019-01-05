Brokerages Set Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) Price Target at $4.33

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

SB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

NYSE SB traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.04. 485,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,100. The company has a market capitalization of $180.77 million, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.95. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.08 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Research analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 6.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,350,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 204,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 22,235 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 97.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 999,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 493,652 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the third quarter worth about $1,993,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 59.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 666,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 249,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.73% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 9, 2018, the company had a fleet of 39 drybulk vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,513,800 deadweight tons.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.