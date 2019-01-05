Brokerages Set Superior Industries International Inc (SUP) Price Target at $14.00

Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SUP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Industries International from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barrington Research set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Superior Industries International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Industries International from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

In other Superior Industries International news, CEO Donald J. Stebbins purchased 31,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joanne M. Finnorn purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,507.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 103,683 shares of company stock valued at $838,030. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Superior Industries International by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Superior Industries International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Superior Industries International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Superior Industries International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Superior Industries International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,407,000 after acquiring an additional 208,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Superior Industries International stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $5.09. 215,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,700. Superior Industries International has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $120.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.02.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.65 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Superior Industries International will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. Superior Industries International’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

