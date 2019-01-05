Bryan K. Switzer Sells 300 Shares of American States Water Co (AWR) Stock

American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $19,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $860,734.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $64.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American States Water Co has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $69.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.13.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. American States Water had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American States Water Co will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on American States Water in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. American States Water has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 30,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,358,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,280,000 after purchasing an additional 398,815 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 5,616.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 5,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth $787,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Co is a holding company, which engages in the purchase, production, distribution, and sale of water. It operates through the following segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company was founded on December 1, 1929 and is headquartered in San Dimas, CA.

