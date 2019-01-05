BSB Bancorp (BLMT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLMT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Shares of BLMT traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.51. 32,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,500. BSB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $273.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

BSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. BSB Bancorp had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter.

In other BSB Bancorp news, insider Carroll M. Lowenstein, Jr. sold 11,232 shares of BSB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $343,137.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,792 shares of company stock valued at $389,452. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLMT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BSB Bancorp by 18.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BSB Bancorp by 15.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BSB Bancorp by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 429,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 32,138 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BSB Bancorp by 18.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 19,643 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BSB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

BSB Bancorp Company Profile

BSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Belmont Savings Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to small businesses, municipalities, nonprofit organizations, and other customers in the United States. Its deposit products include relationship checking accounts for consumers and businesses, passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, interest on lawyer trust accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and regular checking accounts.

